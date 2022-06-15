Calif. councilman, an Asian American, says 2 men hit him with a concrete block near Land's End

Anders Fung, a California city council member, decried an attack Sunday, writing in a Facebook post that he was struck with a concrete block during a weekend family walk in the park.

Fung, who is Asian American and represents the city of Millbrae, said two men in hoodies threw the cement block at his head while he was walking with his wife and their two teenage children Saturday at 5 p.m. near Lands End, a national park in San Francisco.

Fung said that as he fell to the ground, his family members confronted the perpetrators and urged them to stop. He said the attackers made an obscene hand gesture toward his family and fled the scene.

“All senseless violence and hateful acts must stop,” he wrote in the Facebook post, condemning the attack. “As a community, public safety is paramount to our collective success. We must stand firm against all senseless violence and hate. Our people deserve a safe living environment.”

Fung did not respond to NBC News' request for comment.

He said he suffered multiple injuries, including a 2-inch laceration to his head and a cervical disk herniation in his neck. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The U.S. Park Police confirmed that they responded to an assault in the area Saturday.

“USPP officers met with the victim as well as searched the area for any suspects,” a spokesperson wrote in an email. “No suspects were located by officers on scene.”

The investigation is ongoing and authorities said they don’t have further information.