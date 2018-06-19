California lawmakers push Hollywood diversity through film tax credit

"We wanted to be productive in our solution and provide some support in terms of encouraging diversity in Hollywood and we think this will do that," Bonta said of the change to the credit.

The bill was negotiated as part of the state budget. It was approved Monday by the Assembly and state Senate and now goes to Gov. Jerry Brown, who is expected to sign it. The new version of the program would start in 2020.

Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher of Yuba City, the only lawmaker to vote against the bill, said he didn't believe it would prevent sexual misconduct because projects would only have to show they have a policy and not prove that they enforce it.

He also said the state shouldn't single out the politically powerful industry for a tax break.

"I think it really misses Me Too," he said, referring to the global movement against sexual harassment sparked when dozens of women publicly accused movie producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, assault and harassment. He has denied the allegations.

To attract jobs and economic activity, more than 30 states give tax breaks to productions. California created its program in 2009 and it has been hailed for keeping productions in the state.

Feature films and television shows apply for the credit before they begin filming. The California Film Commission, the state agency that oversees the program, prioritizes the projects that will generate the most jobs.

HBO's "Westworld," for example, planned nearly 300 filming days in California and was approved for nearly $30 million in credits, contingent on meeting the targets in its application.

The film "A Wrinkle in Time" was slated to receive more than $18 million in credits.