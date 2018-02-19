Chloe Kim’s snowboarding triumph at the Olympics crowned years of practice and focus on the sport.

But it also put an exclamation point on her family's quintessential immigrant story, turning the teenager's beaming father into a breakout star of the PyeongChang Games.

Jong Jin Kim, who moved to the United States from South Korea in 1982, won over spectators around the world with his charming homemade signs ("Go Chloe!") and irrepressible pride.

You wanna make me cry? Show me this picture of Chloe Kim's dad right before she hits the half-pipe. Yea, that'll do it. pic.twitter.com/IilYKUz8xr — Rebecca (@BeckksSG) February 13, 2018

As his 17-year-old daughter wowed the judges in the women’s snowboard halfpipe competition on Tuesday morning, scoring a gold medal, Jong Jin reportedly pointed to himself and shouted “American dream!”

“My dad has definitely sacrificed a lot for me, and I don’t know if I could do it, if I was in his shoes,” Chloe told reporters.