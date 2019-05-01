Breaking News Emails
LOS ANGELES — Hulu is planning to expand its menu of food-focused programming, with help from Chrissy Teigen and Momofuku mogul David Chang.
Hulu has set what it describes as a multi-year and multi-show development pact with Teigen's Suit & Thai Productions, Chang's Majordomo Media and Vox Media Studios to develop "premium food-centric programming." Vox's Eater network will also contribute to the programs.
NBCUniversal, NBC News' parent company, is invested in Vox Media.
Among the first projects planned is a cooking show co-hosted by Teigen and Chang with the working title "Family Style," with an emphasis on how food fosters familial and social connections. Also in the works is a foodie travelogue dubbed "Eater's Guide to the World."
Teigen, the model-turned-tastemaker who is co-host of Paramount Network's "Lip Sync Battle," has penned two best-selling cookbooks, 2016's "Cravings" and 2018's "Cravings: Hungry For More." She was recently named to Time's 100 most influential people list and has a deal with Target for a line of "Cravings"-branded cookware and other kitchen items. Chang has emerged during the past decade as a boldface name chef and entrepreneur thanks to the success of his Momofuku restaurant group.
"This partnership with Hulu, Vox Media Studios, and Chrissy Teigen's Suit & Thai is a continuation of everything we've been chasing with Majordomo Media," Chang said. "I'm hoping we can keep integrating new perspectives into the conversation, telling compelling stories about our culture, and trying to change people's ideas of what food television can and should do. I think there's an audience out there that understands and celebrates the world through food, and they're hungry for shows that feed their sense of curiosity in new ways."
Teigen has separately cut a first-look deal with Hulu to develop other programming through her Suit & Thai banner. Hulu said the projects "could range from scripted drama series to original talk shows." In keeping with the culinary theme, Hulu added: "The Hulu platform is Chrissy's oyster."
