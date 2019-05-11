Breaking News Emails
Actress Constance Wu confused fans after she posted a series of seemingly disgruntled tweets after news that ABC was renewing its Asian American sitcom "Fresh Off the Boat" for a sixth season.
The actress took to social media quickly after the news was announced on Friday, tweeting the cryptic message: "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F---." She followed it up with another tweet: "F--ing hell." When a user congratulated her on the renewal, calling it "Great news," Wu commented back in a now-deleted tweet: "No it's not."
If her disdain wasn't clear enough, Wu covered her bases by going on the show's renewal post on Instagram and commenting "Dislike."
Less than an hour after her original tweets, Wu denied that her strong emotions were caused by the renewal. "Y'all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it's not what it's about. No it's not..what this is all about. Stop assuming," she tweeted. When a commenter challenged her viewpoint, Wu wrote back, "I said I was upset and crying. I did not say it was over a tv show. You're making an assumption."
Wu seemed to want to put the speculations to bed, clarifying again that her initial tweets were products of a "rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show." She continued, writing that "Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f-- -thank u too."
Twentieth Century Fox Television declined to comment on the matter. Variety has also reached out to Wu's reps.
ABC renewed "Fresh Off the Boat" for a sixth season, along with a slew of other shows. Set in the '90s, the comedy centers on hip-hop loving teenager Eddie Huang (Hudson Yang) and his family, who have adjusted to Orlando and the suburban American lifestyle. Also starring is Randall Park as Eddie's father, Louis, and Wu as his mother, Jessica. Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen play Eddie's brothers, and Lucille Soong stars as his grandmother. Wu also starred in the wildly successful 2018 romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians," and will be featured in the upcoming film "Hustlers" with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B.