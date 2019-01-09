By Variety

LOS ANGELES — Daniel Dae Kim is stepping out from behind the scenes of ABC's "The Good Doctor."

In addition to serving as an executive producer on the popular medical drama, Kim will also appear on season two of the show in the recurring role of Dr. Jackson Han, a brash new chief of surgery at St. Bonaventure. Dr. Han's arrival will shake things up at St. Bonaventure and specifically put Dr. Shaun Murphy's career in jeopardy.

His first appearance will be in episode 15 of the season, which is slated to air in February. The show's midseason premiere will air on Jan. 14 at 10 p.m.

"As a fan of our show, I'm thrilled to be doing a guest arc with such a talented, kind and hard-working cast," Kim said. "David [Shore] and I have been looking for the right opportunity and we've found a character that's both dynamic and surprising. It's an added bonus for my character to be directed by our own Freddie Highmore, who's proving to be as talented behind the camera as in front of it. It's been a lot of fun already and I'm excited for the episodes to air."

This will mark Kim's first television role since he departed the CBS reboot of "Hawaii Five-0." He will next be seen in the film "Hellboy" opposite David Harbour. Kim is known for his role on the hit series "Lost" as well as for his role in the "Divergent" films. He is repped by UTA and Klevan/Longarzo LLP.

"The Good Doctor" stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelman as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Shore serves as writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim, and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. Seth Gordon directed the pilot and is also an executive producer.

