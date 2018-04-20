Deportation of Cambodian refugees in the U.S. devastates community

Sothy Kum learned that he was being deported to Cambodia an hour before he boarded the bus that took him from an immigration detention center to an airport in El Paso, Texas, he said.

The 43-year-old didn’t have time to call his wife or change clothes beforehand, he added, and after more than 20 hours of travel, arrived in a country his family fled when he was about 2.

“Everything here is just totally the opposite in the U.S.,” Kum said. “The traffic, the way they ride their moped and go the wrong way. There's no stoplight.”

Sothy Kum with his wife, Lisa, and the couple's daughter. Courtesy of Lisa Kum

Kum was one of 43 Cambodian nationals who landed in the country on April 5 after being deported from the U.S.

That group was the largest the nonprofit Southeast Asia Resource Action Center (SEARAC), which has been advocating for the individuals, has seen deported in a single day since a 2002 agreement between the U.S. and Cambodia, according to Katrina Dizon Mariategue, the group's immigration policy manager.

“This recent group of removals … was very devastating to the community,” Mariategue said. “We are very heartbroken for a lot of these family members, but we continue to stay hopeful.

The deportation flight comes about five months after civil rights advocates filed a lawsuit challenging the immigration detention of Cambodian nationals, many of whom came to the U.S. as refugees fleeing the Khmer Rouge. Late last year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained more than 100 Cambodian nationals with orders of removal, according to advocates.

On Tuesday, a possible victory came for the plaintiffs when the Supreme Court struck down part of a federal law that makes the deportation of immigrants convicted of certain crimes easier.

Christina So, strategic communications at Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Asian Law Caucus, which, along with Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles and Sidley Austin LLP, filed the lawsuit on behalf of Cambodian refugees, said the ruling will certainly be helpful for class members.

Phi Nguyen, litigation director at Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, which, along with other groups filed a similar lawsuit earlier this year on behalf of Vietnamese nationals, said if an individual received their deportation order based on one of the crimes covered in the case, they have the ability to re-visit and re-open their removal order.

Both So and Nguyen said their organizations still need to more closely examine the specific cases.

As of December 2017, there were more than 1,900 Cambodian nationals with final orders of removal residing in the United States, 1,441 of who have criminal convictions, according to ICE spokesman Brendan Raedy.

Community organizations expect that deportation of Cambodians will continue and that about 200 nationals will be deported this year. ICE declined to comment on the figure, saying it would be speculation.

“Any removals would have to be coordinated with, and approved by, the Cambodian authorities,” Raedy said in an email.

In response to the rise in detentions and deportations in the Southeast Asian community, a group of organizations submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to ICE earlier in April asking for detailed information about arrests, detentions and removals.

The Phnom Penh-based Khmer Vulnerability Aid Organization (KVAO), a non-governmental organization that assists deportees transitioning to life in the country, has also increased its capacity by renting additional space and hiring more staff, Bill Herod, an adviser to the group said in an email.

Members of the Khmer Vulnerability Aid Organization who met deportee arrivals on the tarmac, accompanied them through immigration procedures, and introduced them to KVAO's services. Courtesy of the Khmer Vulnerability Aid Organization

“In an average month, we currently manage around 200 client contacts, but that will increase greatly with so many new arrivals, each requiring – and deserving — individualized attention,” he added.

#Right2Return?

In 2015, the volunteer 1Love Movement joined the Southeast Asian Freedom Network in launching the #Right2Return Campaign to end the deportation of Cambodian refugees.

The following year, 1Love traveled from Philadelphia to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where they met with representatives from the Cambodian government to discuss ending deportations and renegotiating the 2002 repatriation agreement.

Sophea Phea — an organizer for the spin-off 1Love Cambodia — said that while members of the group continue to be vocal about the impact of deportation on Cambodian refugees, its focus at the moment has shifted to providing aid for deportees. The group plans to become a non-governmental organization by the end of the year and work with KVAO, Phea said. One area 1Love is currently focused on is obtaining IDs for deportees, which they need to get jobs.

Kum is among deportees waiting for his ID to be processed. In the meantime he is receiving financial assistance from his siblings.

Since arriving, he has spent much of his time inside his condo and has been enduring a difficult adjustment to a completely foreign country, he said.

"It was really hectic, and I was starting to evaluate, 'Can I really live here?'" Kum said. "I still don't think that I can live here, but I don't have much of a choice.”