Desi Twitter bursts with pride over Kamala Harris as VP-elect

Desi Twitter erupted Saturday in response to the news that Joe Biden became president-elect and Sen. Kamala Harris will become the first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president.

Many on Desi Twitter, the space where South Asians share everything from political commentary to inside jokes and memes, celebrated the win for representation.

Leading up to the election, a report found that 65 percent of Indian Americans were planning to vote for Joe Biden. Demographic breakdowns for Asian Americans have not yet been released for this year's election.

Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, had highlighted her roots in her vice presidential acceptance speech in August, acknowledging "my chitthis," the Tamil word for "aunts."

That instance had created an emotional stir for her South Asian supporters. Here's how the community reacted to the news of her election Saturday.

Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.” pic.twitter.com/Gy4MAPoNjy — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris. The week of Diwali, no less. 🇺🇸🪔🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/5WkqApxyTL — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) November 7, 2020

I’ve been telling my daughters they can be whatever they want when they grow up. Today I believe it! #KamalaHarris #SouthAsiansForBiden https://t.co/4q8RYy4VY8 — Rizwan Manji (@Riz_Manji) November 7, 2020

Woke up to this text from my mom. 😭



And then she told me to run through the streets waving my Kamala shirt around so I’m gonna go do that.



MADAM VICE PRESIDENT @KamalaHarris!!! PRESIDENT @JoeBiden!!!



History made. A qualified president elect. The. Exhale.



😭💙😭💙😭💙 pic.twitter.com/3CD12cVSuA — Sarayu Blue (@sarayublue) November 7, 2020

Kamala is by no means perfect. But I did not grow up in a country where it ever seemed possible to be a women of color and a Vice President much less a Black and Indian woman VP. It is hard to put into words what it means to know that the future generations of my family will. — Johana Bhuiyan (@JMBooyah) November 7, 2020

First female VP.



First Black VP.



First South Asian VP.



A daughter of immigrants.



Ladies and Gentlemen, Vice President Kamala Harris.



BOOM. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 7, 2020

And hot damn, I can’t believe I get to say: we just elected our 1st WOMAN, 1st African-American & 1st INDIAN-AMERICAN (!!!) Vice President-Elect #KamalaDeviHarris. My heart is full & I have a renewed sense of hope for the future of our country. I love u, America. We did it!! 🇺🇸❤️ — Tiya Sircar (She/Her) (@tiyasircar) November 7, 2020

BALLE BALLE AUNTY JI!!! @KamalaHarris congratulations on a historic win!!



Time to drop that secret celebratory video I’ve been holding onto! — Lilly Singh #SketchyTimes streaming NOW! (@Lilly) November 7, 2020

MADAME BLINDIAN VEEP — 𝚜𝚞𝚓𝚊𝚝𝚊 𝚍𝚊𝚢 (@sujataday) November 7, 2020

anyways seeing trump lose is amazing but reminder that americans had to SETTLE for biden and kamala. please continue to do the work and activism to protect and fight for poc and lgbt rights. this fight ain’t over by a long mile. — bea (@MEANLESBlAN) November 7, 2020

How amazing is it that we have a Black Desi woman as VP? To all the Black and South Asian girls out there: YOU CAN DO ANYTHING!! — Amina Akhtar (@Drrramina) November 7, 2020

Thinking about all the brown & black girls who will see themselves in @KamalaHarris and will grow up knowing that they can be anything. #MadamVicePresident pic.twitter.com/QPO9gBHZKy — Opal Vadhan (@OpalVadhan) November 7, 2020