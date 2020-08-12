Desi Twitter erupts with jokes, praise and criticism over Kamala Harris

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Sen. Kamala Harris is officially the Democratic vice presidential pick, and Desi Twitter — the space in which young South Asians share memes, TikToks and relatable experiences — has strong feelings about it.

Harris, D-Calif., is the first Black American and Asian American to be on a major party’s presidential ticket, and while some are applauding the representation, others are pointing to issues like her past record on policing and incarceration.

First up, there were jokes about Desi parents using her VP nomination as the new standard for their kids.

If it’s Kamala, please spare a thought for all of us who will now be shamed at Indian family reunions for being neither doctors nor engineers nor even vice-presidential nominees. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) August 11, 2020

People also highlighted the fact her South Asian roots are often left out.

Kamala Harris is also half Indian! Please don’t erase her desi identity when talking about her. For desi, black,& mixed race kids everywhere, her visibility & very existence show us that not only do we belong here, but hell yes we can chase the highest office in the land — Maya Reddy (@mayareddy) January 21, 2019

Others took a more critical stance.

kamala harris eating some masala dosa as she drafts another crime bill — thot chocolate (@shreyabasu003) August 11, 2020

The senator, who is half-Tamil, half-Jamaican, began leaning into her Indian-American roots last year during her own Democratic presidential bid. Some South Asians are happy to see someone of similar roots represented on such a massive political scale.

Kamala Harris is a Black and Desi woman. So, let me also enjoy the fact we're going to have someone who knows her mirch and masala in the White House. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 11, 2020

But her tough-on-crime history and support for policing have turned off other voters and alienated some progressive South Asians.

Kamala Harris about to Bole chudiyan, bole kangna y’all into some handcuffs — Rikshaboi (@rikshaboi) August 12, 2020

Can't wait for Kamala Harris to decolonise the prison industrial complex by serving idlis and sambhar in prison. I love desi success. 🥰 https://t.co/TuMaEShwOY — Rookie Matchstick (@kookykarthik) August 11, 2020

me: *sees kamala harris is biden's vp*

also me: *remembers how much desi people love cops* — Rudra Maharaj 🇫🇯 🇨🇦 (@RY_Maharaj) August 11, 2020

indian people who are so excited about Kamala but still refuse to acknowledge their own anti-Blackness and the fact that Kamala loves the police just ~~~~ adfigoajgoiajgoaigjagidfojgoiagj — compassion is anti-racist & requires action (@debs_dreaming) August 12, 2020

Young South Asian Americans reckoning with their own communities’ anti-Blackness in the wake of recent Black Lives Matter protests are questioning how the senator’s rise will impact the often-derogatory way in which South Asians talk about Black people.

Reminder that the Indian community has a long (and present) record of anti-blackness so no one should question Kamala Harris’ engagement with the Indian community when most of y’all grew up w/ the “no marrying Black” rule and with Fair and Lovely in your bathroom cupboards — ma-yu-ra (@mayuranotmyra) August 12, 2020

A conversation that needs to be had- one that I think these takes frequently gloss over- is that racism and anti-blackness run deep in the South Asian community. A lot of Indian-Americans are not going to claim her because she’s half black, which will impact their turnout. https://t.co/YbW9gpFPR0 — Geeta Minocha (@geeta_minocha) August 12, 2020

Some of these responses have been really shady. People are asking to emphasize her Indian heritage, desi womanhood, etc. As though our communities have suddenly forgotten about the anti-Blackness and colorism steeped deep in our homes. https://t.co/fQ9iLJRMwy — Dr. Dhanashree Thorat (@shree_thorat) August 11, 2020

I wonder if Kamala Harris as VP will have any impact on the “No Blacks” marriage rule Indian immigrants set for their children. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) August 11, 2020

Others say that while celebrating representation is good, displays like making masala dosa with Mindy Kailing shouldn’t distract from Harris’ what they see as questionable policy positions.

Kamala Harris. A servant of the prison-industrial complex whose entire career is defined by preying on the poor and vulnerable, but normie Indian Americans support her because she made masala dosa with Mindy Kaling once. #NotMyAunty pic.twitter.com/53iUHVwE43 — the oriental despot 🇾🇪☭🇵🇸♱🇸🇾 (@JayTharappel) August 12, 2020