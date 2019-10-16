Breaking News Emails
One lucky moviegoer was treated to an unexpectedly one-of-a-kind showing of “The Farewell.”
Lulu Wang, the director of the film, took her best friend to the Angelika Film Center in New York to see the movie Monday night. Only one other viewer attended the 10:15 p.m. showing of the movie, and Wang decided to surprise him with a personal Q&A session afterward.
Wang shared a clip on social media Tuesday of her delightful interaction with the moviegoer.
“I wrote and directed this film called ‘The Farewell.’ I wanted to come and introduce it, please stay after for the Q&A,” the director can be seen telling the sole audience member, who appeared very surprised. “I hope you enjoy the film, this is a very personal story for me, and if you have any questions, I’ll be here after. Enjoy.”
Though the theater was far from packed, Wang said she was pleased by the man’s attendance nonetheless.
“I was just grateful this guy came out so late on a Monday night after the movie’s been in theaters for 3.5 months!” she tweeted.
The movie was critically acclaimed, receiving a 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes along with high marks across several other platforms. It was also heralded as a win for Asian representation in Hollywood as it featured an all-Asian cast and delved into the tug between Eastern and Western cultures familiar to so many Asian immigrant families.
