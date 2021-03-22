Yong Yue, 63, made a weekly ritual of going to the grocery store and making a traditional Korean dinner. Accompanying her on those trips is something that her son, Rob Peterson, will miss the most after Yue was killed during the Atlanta attacks.

“Mom was an amazing woman who loved to introduce our family and friends to her home-cooked Korean food and Korean karaoke,” Peterson wrote on a GoFundMe page organized to cover the family’s immediate expenses following Yue’s death.

The donations will be used to cover travel expenses for the memorial service, organizing Yue’s affairs and covering the funeral costs.

“Wow, we are truly overwhelmed with the amount of support and comfort we have received from the various community members, family and friends,” Peterson wrote in an update to the page Sunday. “My mom would be so proud that my brother and I are not only getting along but surrounded by good spirits and uplifting her legacy.”

Paul Andres Michels, 54, who was killed while at one of the spas Tuesday, was a U.S. Army veteran and married for 30 years, according to a GoFundMe organized by the co-worker of his wife, Bonnie Michels.

Michels was a business owner who moved to Atlanta from Detroit, where he grew up.

"My brother is a very hardworking, loving husband, a good brother," John Michels, his brother, told NBC’s “TODAY” show. "A man who would do anything for someone if they needed it."

According to the GoFundMe page, the donations will be used to cover funeral expenses.