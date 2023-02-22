'Everything Everywhere' props auctioned to support low-income Asians and trans community

Evelyn Wang’s hot dog fingers from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” can soon be yours. A24, the indie studio behind the Oscar-nominated film, is auctioning off the props from the zany sci-fi adventure for charity.

Fans will be able to bid on the original decor, wardrobe and set pieces from the multiversal “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” including but not limited to the taxidermy stuffed raccoon called Raccacoonie, Deirdre Beaubeirdree’s Auditor of the Year trophy, Jobu Tupaki’s Elvis jumpsuit and the Rockverse rocks (a delight of Colin Farrell’s).

The online bidding for A24’s auction starts on Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. PT and closes on March 2 at 12 p.m. PT. All of the proceeds will be donated to one of the three charities — Laundry Workers Center, Transgender Law Center and Asian Mental Health Project — selected by the filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known professionally as the Daniels.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” premiered at 2022’s SXSW and became a critical and commercial hit, eventually generating $100 million globally and becoming A24’s highest-grossing film of all time. The movie stars Michelle Yeoh as a struggling laundromat owner who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers she has to connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent cataclysmic destruction.

“Everything Everywhere” landed 11 Oscar nominations, the most of any film this year, including best picture, best director for the Daniels, and acting for Yeoh and her co-stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Stephanie Hsu in "Everything Everywhere All At Once". Allyson Riggs / A24

Laundry Workers Center aims to improve the living and working conditions of people in the laundry, warehouse and food services industries by combatting abuses like landlord negligence, wage theft, and hazardous and exploitative working conditions.

Transgender Law Center is the largest national trans-led organization and seeks to connect transgender people and their families to legal services, as well as increase acceptance and enforcement of laws and policies.

Asian Mental Health Project’s mission is educating and empowering Pan-Asian communities in seeking mental healthcare. Founded in 2019 by Carrie Zhang, the project works to de-stigmatize topics of mental health and critical social issues, and provide tangible resources.