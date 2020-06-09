Facebook and Instagram unblock #Sikh after restricting it for months

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Facebook and Instagram have unblocked the hashtag #Sikh after nearly three months of restricting it, according to a series of tweets from Instagram's public relations team.

The block was made “mistakenly,” the tweets state. Instagram says the block was put into place on March 7 due to a report that was “inaccurately reviewed by our teams.” It was lifted late last week after public pressure.

We have unblocked the hashtag #sikh on Instagram and are working to unblock #sikh on Facebook. We're investigating why this happened. We will follow up here later today with more information. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) June 3, 2020

“Our processes fell down here, and we’re sorry,” the thread reads.

The Morning Rundown Get a head start on the morning's top stories. This site is protected by recaptcha

Facebook directed NBC Asian America's request for comment to Instagram's Twitter thread.

Sikhs, a religious group that originated in North India, make up around 30 million people worldwide, including an estimated 500,000 followers in the U.S.

The reversal of the block comes during the 36th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, an Indian military raid of a Sikh temple from June 1 to 8, 1984, that led to nearly 500 civilian deaths. Anti-Sikh violence in India persisted throughout that year and after, including the 1984 Sikh Massacre, in which thousands of civilians were murdered. The hashtag #NeverForget1984 is being used on social media this month in memory of the violence.

the hypocrisy of @facebook's approach to free speech:



zuckerberg says fb’s principles prohibit him from blocking trump as he incites violence & hate.



meanwhile as sikhs raise their voice to mark the injustices of 1984: sikh hashtags are blocked.@instagramcomms do better. https://t.co/wk53NvKbIz pic.twitter.com/vMEw7f02Gv — rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) June 3, 2020

The blocking of #Sikh by @instagram at a time when #Sikhs are remembering the atrocities of 1984.



We ask you @instagram what the reason for this blocking is, to suppress the truth?



Let us all ask them the same question@SikhPA @sgsssouthall @gngsmethwick @basicsofsikhi pic.twitter.com/Ye7MHg8H22 — Sikh 2 Inspire (@Sikh2Inspire) June 3, 2020

“This is an incredibly important, painful time for the Sikh community,” Instagram acknowledged in the tweets. “It's never our intention to silence the voices of this community, we are taking the necessary steps so this doesn’t happen again.”

Absolutely disturbing to see Instagram block all posts on #Sikh



You can not silence us! pic.twitter.com/Rjxk59tDJS — TajDhesy (@TajDhesy) June 3, 2020

Follow NBC Asian America on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.