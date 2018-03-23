Funding restored for grant to preserve history of World War II internment

Funding for a grant to preserve the history of World War II-era Japanese-American incarceration thought in danger under President Donald Trump’s proposed 2019 budget has been restored.

Trump’s February budget proposal initially declined to request funding for the Japanese American Confinement Sites grant for the 2019 fiscal year. But a $1.3 trillion spending deal passed Thursday to avoid a government shutdown included funding for the grant.

Trump signed the bill Friday after threatening to veto it in a tweet that morning.

“This history was a dark period in our country’s past, which is why we have a solemn responsibility to ensure these sites are preserved," California Democrat Rep. Doris Matsui, who sent a letter co-signed by 57 members of Congress in support of the grant to the House Appropriations Committee, said in a March 19 statement. "I’m pleased that there is bipartisan support for this funding in Congress, which will play a critical role in allowing future generations to better recognize history’s greatest lessons.”

In 2006, Congress authorized up to $38 million for the life of the grant. Appropriations began in 2009, with funding levels at about $2 million per year. The grant has since provided more than $21 million of funding for the research and preservation of World War II-era incarceration camps, collections centers, and Department of Justice prisons.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, whose department oversees the program, faced some criticism last week from lawmakers after saying “konnichiwa” to Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, D-Hawaii, while being questioned about the grant last week.

"Rather than greet her like he would any other Member of Congress, he responded to her as if she did not speak any English," California Democrat Rep. Judy Chu, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said in a statement. "Whether intentional or not, his comments invoke the offensive stereotype that Asian Americans are perpetual foreigners regardless of how long their families have lived in the United States."

Zinke defended his statement on Saturday, saying “How could ever saying ‘Good morning’ be bad?"