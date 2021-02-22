Gambling addiction can be silent struggle for Asian Americans, with few culturally sensitive solutions

Jimmy Wong was in his early 20s when his older brother kicked him out of the house.

Wong was working at a supermarket in Southern California at the time and was spending the majority of his income at casinos he frequented with his friends.

Gambling had been a social activity they turned to during their spare time. But it was one that took a toll on him. He grew so addicted to it that he often found himself with no money to buy food or pay for transportation, leaving him with no choice but to walk wherever he needed to go.

He said he racked up debt on two credit cards that his brother ended up having to pay off.

It was one reason his brother had asked him to leave.

“I feel like no one wanted to be associated with me and no one wanted to lend me any money,” Wong, now 57, said through a certified medical interpreter, Ryan Le. “No one wanted to talk to me at that time. I was very sad.”

It was a pivotal moment for Wong, who realized that he wouldn't be able to get married and support a family if he continued to gamble his money away. It prompted him to move to Northern California for two years where he surrounded himself with friends who kept busy with other activities and eventually overcame his addiction.

The National Council on Problem Gambling estimated in 2015 that about 5 million Americans are addicted to gambling, but that only about 8 percent will seek treatment.

That includes Asian Americans. While exact numbers of those affected by gambling addiction aren't known, it's an issue that community leaders say has divided families, causes stress and can lead to suicidal ideation and crime. But the problem is one that has been difficult to address because of a lack of culturally sensitive resources and treatment.

(There is no state or national survey that examines gambling addiction by ethnicity, and problem gambling can affect anyone across various demographic factors, Cyndi Maivia, chief of the California Department of Public Health Office of Problem Gambling, said in an email.)