The gochujang gateway: How the Korean chili paste became so popular in the U.S.

Ethnic foods, particularly the fermented variety, have a history of being typecast as unappetizing in the United States. Korean offerings like kimchi, soybean pastes like doenjang and the red chili paste gochujang have long faced lunchbox racism for their dominating pungent funk.

So it has surprised some that a few of these Korean sauces and sides, which add an umami tang to their meals, have popped up on menus in recent years at white-owned restaurants, the latest being Shake Shack. This month, the chain started featuring gochujang in its Korean-Style Fried Chick'n sandwich, along with other items, like kimchi slaw and gochujang fries. It has sparked a variety of responses, including criticism.

Food critics point to specific issues — that mainstream dominant culture decides which foods to cherry-pick as worthy of being trendy and that gochujang isn't a condiment.

"The Shake Shack Korean chicken burger is very American, in that Americans always appropriate or adopt the cultures of the people who immigrate to America," said Robert Ku, a professor of Asian American studies at Binghamton University and author of "Dubious Gastronomy: The Cultural Politics of Eating Asian in the USA." "The fact that gochujang is now being talked about more than ever is quite surprising. On the other hand, maybe not."

A spokesperson for Shake Shack said that the company worked closely with culinary partners in South Korea "to develop a version that remained true" to gochujang's cultural origins and that customer response has been positive.

Shake Shack's Korean-Style Fried Chick'n with gochujang-glazed crispy chicken breast and Korean Chick'n Bites with spicy-sweet gochujang mayo sauce. Shake Shack

Korean food in U.S. originally by and for Koreans

Culinary experts point to a long history behind slathering sauce on a sandwich and calling it "Korean-style." Gochujang — one of the Korean "mother sauces" of jangs, or fermented sauces, that form the basis of Korean cooking, including doenjang and ganjang — is traditionally made by mixing malt, glutinous rice flour, Korean red pepper flakes and ground-up meju, a brick of dried fermented soybeans, said chef Hooni Kim, who owns Danji and Hanjan in New York City.

Fermentation usually takes six to 12 months to develop the sauce's distinctive sweet and spicy flavor. Because the fermentation of gochujang and other jangs can take months to years, mass-produced store-bought gochujang shortens the fermentation period to a day or two, which reduces the amount of nutritious probiotic bacteria levels.

The thick, spicy-sweet paste steadily became more popular across the country with the rise of Korean restaurants during the late 20th century in metropolitan cities.

Unlike other Asian cuisines, which were pressured to adapt to suit white Americans' taste, Korean restaurants in America were catered for Koreans by Koreans who had immigrated to the U.S. in large numbers during the 1970s and the 1980s after Chinese and Japanese immigrants.

"Korean food became widely popular at a time in American history where many Americans were already open to a variety of different kinds of experiences," Ku said.