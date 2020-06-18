'The Good Place' producer apologizes for past offensive tweets

Megan Amram, a producer and co-writer on NBC’s “The Good Place,” has apologized for posting offensive tweets several years ago that have resurfaced.

“I would like to address some tweets from over the past decade that have been circulating recently. I fear this will not convey everything that I want it to, but I am speaking from the heart and trying my best to communicate my sincere regret. I am deeply embarrassed and more apologetic than you can ever know,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday night.

Several Twitter users recently found tweets Amram made in the early 2010s, some making jokes about Asian Americans, Jewish people and people with disabilities.

Also, today is the day people are reminded YOU'RE A RACIST! pic.twitter.com/eyo8KUi7tY — You Said What?! (@YouSaidWhaaattt) June 13, 2020

Amram apologized to the Asian American community in her statement on Twitter.

“My instinct is to share the varying degrees of explanation for every tweet that has offended, but I know full well there are no excuses. I will be sorry for as long as I live that I have hurt even one person, and I very much understand why my words have hurt many more. Also, I specifically would like to apologize to the Asian American community, who I have hurt most with my tweets. I very much understand why you are hurt,” she wrote.

She added that as her platform grew, she made an effort to educate herself and support people of color and the LGBTQ community in the years since posting the tweets.

“As my platform grew, I learned the power I had to amplify voices and the responsibility that came along with it. My platform and jobs are meaningful tools to foster diverse writers, combat workplace discrimination, educate myself, donate and to consciously and vocally support BIPOC, LGBTQ people and more. Every day I go into my jobs, my life and my friendships trying to promote those ideals. I have been doing this work on myself and for others for years and can only promise that I will continue to do so, both publicly and privately. This is not lip service, it is something very important to the core of what I am trying to do with my life,” she wrote.

In addition to “The Good Place,” Amram has written for “Silicon Valley” and “Parks and Recreation” and created the comedy web series “An Emmy for Megan.”

“The bottom line is I tweeted some careless, hurtful things. I wish I could take them back, not to ‘get out of trouble,’ but because it is weighing heavily on my heart. But I can’t. So instead, I have spent the last decade attempting to unlearn the complicit racism I participate in as a white person and becoming the vocally supportive ally I think I am now,” she wrote. “I have been silent on this in the hopes that my current actions would speak louder than my past words, and that was my mistake, but I would like to make it very clear now how deeply sorry I am. I’m not posting the tweets here since I do not want to hurt people again with those words. But I want to be very clear: I am sorry. I mean it and I will prove that every day for the rest of my life.”

To everyone that follows me, please read: pic.twitter.com/0Qne8M1wwN — Megan Amram (@meganamram) June 18, 2020

