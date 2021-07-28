IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Greek TV commentator fired for remark about Korean athlete

“Racist comments have no place on public television,” Greece's state-run broadcaster said.
Jeoung Youngsik of Team South Korea serves the ball during his Men's Singles Quarterfinals table tennis match against Greece's Panagiotis Gionis at the Olympics in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.
Jeoung Youngsik of Team South Korea serves the ball during his Men's Singles Quarterfinals table tennis match against Greece's Panagiotis Gionis at the Olympics in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.Steph Chambers / Getty Images
By The Associated Press

A sports commentator in Greece who made an on-air remark about a South Korean athlete at the Tokyo Olympics that the station called racist has been fired, the country’s state-run broadcaster said Tuesday.

ERT television said it had ended its collaboration with veteran journalist Dimosthenis Karmiris as a guest commentator following comments he made after Jeoung Young-sik beat Panagiotis Gionis of Greece in men’s table tennis.

Asked about the skill of South Korean table tennis players, Karmiris said “their eyes are narrow so I can’t understand how they can see the ball moving back and forth.”

Several hours later, ERT posted a statement on its website.

“Racist comments have no place on public television,” ERT said in the statement. “The collaboration between ERT and Dimosthenis Karmiris was terminated today, immediately after the morning show.”

Jeoung beat Gionis 7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 14-12.

Follow NBC Asian America on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

The Associated Press