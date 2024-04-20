Asian Americans reflect on how ‘Harold & Kumar’ helped weed out stereotypes

Trinh said that Kumar’s backstory in particular mirrored their own early experiences of feeling pressured to go to law school. It also showed them that Asian Americans all the way in New Jersey could be going through the same struggle, they said.

“Learning that, ‘Wow, there’s other Asians that might be like me, even on the other side of the country!” Trinh, 40, said. “I remember that going through my mind.”

Anthony Ocampo, a sociology professor at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, said that in the early aughts, major studio films barely featured any Asian Americans in speaking roles. “Harold & Kumar,” he said, was huge.

“The only films where Asians got more than a minute of screen time or where Asians spoke actual words were martial arts movies like ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ or ‘Rush Hour’ or ‘Romeo Must Die,’” Ocampo said.

Ocampo said that for many Asian American men, Harold’s ability to win over his crush Maria, was a significant arc, particularly given the rarity of romantic roles given to them. But the most compelling part of the film, in his opinion, was the unserious nature of the characters’ adventure. Many Asian American-centered stories are anchored in topics like language barriers and intergenerational differences, Ocampo said. It’s all important, but the group deserves comedy, too.

“‘Harold & Kumar’ is a movie that shows that Asian Americans get to be hot messes, too,” Ocampo said. “That’s important because being a hot mess is part of life, part of being a human … and so Asian Americans should have the same chance as any other group to showcase every aspect of their humanity on the big screen.”