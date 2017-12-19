Hawaii attorney general announces campaign for U.S. Congress

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

HONOLULU — Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin, who has been fighting President Donald Trump's travel ban and other policies over the past year, has announced he will run for U.S. Congress.

Chin, a Democrat, seeks to replace Hawaii U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, who is running for governor. Hanabusa is also a Democrat.

Chin made the announcement Monday saying that the last year of legal battles over White House actions sparked him to run for the U.S. House seat.

Chin has been a vocal opponent to decisions by Trump's administration.

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin speaks at a news conference about Hawaii's lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's travel ban on June 30, 2017 in Honolulu. Caleb Jones / AP File

Before Trump was sworn in, Chin and five other attorneys general asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to reject the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general. The prosecutors said in a letter dated Jan. 17 that they had "grave concern" that Session would "diligently and fairly enforce all laws protective of civil rights, public safety, health and welfare."

Chin told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Sunday that he first considered running for office while listening to a Sessions speech.

"He actually made some speech to all 50 state AGs where he announced falsely that crime was at an all-time high in the United States and that the reason why it was at an all-time high was due to illegal immigrants being in the country," Chin said. "I found that statement to be so troubling that it really woke me up in terms of the actions I think all of us need to take responsibility for in order to make a difference."

A week after taking office, Trump issued an executive order aimed at temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. On Feb. 3, the state of Hawaii sued to stop the ban.