How Chinese-language social media may help fuel Chinese-American conservatism

Zhang’s report said issues like affirmative action, unauthorized immigration and data disaggregation (the process of breaking down data by ethnic group) received a disproportionate focus on WeChat during the study period, from September to November 2017, compared to English-speaking media and ethnic media with immigrant Chinese as a target audience.

Jobs, the economy and healthcare garnered little attention, though coverage of the three in the Chinese ethnic press far outpaced other topics, according to the report.

While the study noted that both conservative and liberal WeChat discourse focused on race relations and what it called the “ambivalent role of Chinese Americans,” “it was the conservative narrative, invoking zero-sum calculations and the neglect of Chinese Americans by liberals, that seems to resonate more widely.”

CHINESE CONSERVATISM

It’s hard to say whether WeChat is responsible for the apparent rise in first-generation Chinese-American conservatism or whether the social media app has merely amplified its presence.

Tian (David) Wang, founder of the Chinese Americans for Trump movement, attributes the trend to a series of issues or incidents dating back to a little after WeChat was released in 2011 that some Chinese Americans viewed as discriminatory.

One involved Jimmy Kimmel, who came under fire for a 2013 skit in which a child suggested "killing everyone in China" could be a solution to America's debt problem.

Another was SCA-5, an amendment in California to reinstate affirmative action in the state.

And then there was the prosecution of Peter Liang, a former New York City police officer of Chinese descent who accidentally shot and killed an unarmed black man while patrolling a housing project.

After a jury found Liang guilty of second-degree manslaughter in February 2016, WeChat helped mobilize tens of thousands of first-generation Chinese-American immigrants to hit the streets and protest the verdict in more than 30 cities.

A judge later reduced Liang’s conviction to criminally negligent homicide and spared him prison time.

Much of this activism and discourse played out both on private WeChat groups and official accounts, to which anyone can subscribe.

“Without these events, nothing,” Wang said, adding, “Nobody would be talking about politics.”

JOINING THE DISCUSSION

WeChat users, like those on other social media platforms, can follow a variety of official accounts, including those for celebrities, government, media and enterprises. The Tow Center report said there were as many as 10 million.

Topics span the gamut, from recreation to leisure, food to politics. Most of the content is in Chinese.

Through a survey in August 2017 with 407 U.S.-based Chinese WeChat users, Zhang and her team identified 25 WeChat official accounts, or outlets, that respondents said were important to their understanding of politics and U.S. current events.

Many of these outlets provide a mix of gossip, information and news, while a few focus on politics.

Survey participants were recruited through Chinese organizations and Chinese-language school mailing lists. They also came from within WeChat through “snowball sampling,” a technique in which existing study subjects recruit future ones from among their acquaintances.

Zhang noted that statistics weren’t available on the number of U.S.-based WeChat users.

Her report analyzed all published content from these outlets from September to November 2017, some 3,837 articles in all. Outlets differed in quality and size, ranging from some with one writer and a small base of contributors, to others with a full-time editorial staff, according to the report.