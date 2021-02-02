How Corky Lee's legacy goes far beyond photography

Corky Lee often photographed the underchronicled stories: a young child with her mother in a sweatshop, a protester with blood rushing down his face and a re-enactment ceremony for the Chinese immigrants who were excluded from photographs of the completion of the transcontinental railroad.

Behind his retro wire-rimmed glasses and signature Hawaiian shirts, Lee — who died last week at age 73 after having struggled with Covid-19 — had borne witness to many inequities in Asian America, leading him to define his work as "photographic justice."

"He's like Johnny Appleseed," said Viktor Huey, a longtime friend of 50 years. "He would go around and spread ideas so the seed would grow. I'm not saying that all he did was take pictures. I'm saying that he saw a problem and then had solutions."

Lee was born in Queens, New York, as Young Kwok Lee, which translates to "rebuild a nation." He was the second child and the oldest son of immigrant parents who hailed from the agrarian village of Toisan, China. His father, Lee Yin Chuck, owned a hand-laundry business, and his mother, Jung Shee Lee, was a seamstress.

Corky Lee exhibiting photos at the University of Florida. Karen Zhou

For half a century, Lee documented the Asian community across the United States as a self-taught photographer, capturing moments of injustice from the grim recesses in lower Manhattan to the golden spike at Promontory Summit, Utah.

Against the backdrop of the post-1960s civil rights movement, the 1970s Chinese cultural revolution and anti-Vietnam War protests, Lee picked up his lifelong calling in photography at a time of youth revolution.

After he graduated from Queens College as an American history student in the early 1970s, he started taking pictures to fight for tenant rights in the Lower East Side.

"He felt it was an injustice — a big corporation buying up buildings in the heart of the residential Chinese community, evicting them and then sealing off these buildings," said Virgo Lee, another longtime friend, who met Corky Lee in an organization effort that tore down the boarded-up buildings to house squatters.

He recalled Corky Lee's arriving on the scene with a borrowed camera to document the group's efforts one day.

"The funny thing is nobody really knew what was motivating Corky to start taking all these photographs," Virgo Lee said.

A group shot with several people as part of the Asian Contingent. Corky Lee gave the photo as a gift to a longtime friend, Virgo Lee, because he appeared in the picture, second from right. Corky Lee / provided by John Lee

As Corky Lee recorded the deplorable housing conditions and the group's activities to send to local news organizations, the conglomerate eventually backed off, fearing bad publicity, and sold the buildings.

A year later, Corky Lee played an active role in the logistical planning of the first and largest Chinatown street health fair, held by a majority of college student activists concerned that residents lacked access to basic health care.

The fair, which hosted free health screenings and blood pressure tests, took in enough money to open the Chinatown Health Clinic. The Charles B. Wang Community Health Center of today, which largely caters to medically underserved Asian Americans, grew out of the earlier effort.

"He was there recording everything," Virgo Lee said, recalling how Corky Lee documented the progress to the fruition of the clinic.

Even when Corky Lee was hustling in sales and customer service at Expedi Printing by day and as a photographer at night, he channeled any residual energy to address injustices.

Huey stressed the role Corky Lee played in prompting the first Chinese translations on ballots in the city in 1994. The New York City Board of Elections had long refused to provide Chinese translations of candidates' names in voting machines in districts where many Chinese lived, citing a lack of room on the ballots and the printers' inability to produce Chinese characters.