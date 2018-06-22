How one writer's episode of 'The Handmaid's Tale' became uncannily relevant

Warning: This article includes spoilers for season 2, episode 10 of "The Handmaid's Tale."

The writer behind one of the most talked about episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale” had no idea how relevant the episode, which partially explores the psychological effects of separation between a child and its parents, would end up being until it was released Wednesday.

By that day, the Trump administration's then policy at the border, which caused the separation of migrant children from their parents, had dominated news headlines.

“It’s unbelievable and uncanny,” Yahlin Chang, who has also worked as a line producer for the Emmy-winning show, said. “I wish we could watch this show and be like ‘Wow! That’s crazy. That would never happen in America. We would never separate children from their mothers.’”

In the episode, “The Last Ceremony,” June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is briefly reunited with her daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake), who was initially taken from her in the series’ pilot, only to be separated from her again.

Before writing the episode, Chang said she did extensive research, including interviewing social workers, child psychologists, and experts at the U.N. to understand the psychology behind what happens when a child is forcibly separated from a parent.

A behind the scenes shot from the fourth episode of the second season of "The Handmaid's Tale." The episode was written by Yahlin Chang. George Kraychyk / Hulu

“This usually happens in countries very far in totalitarian regimes so I got a lot of stories from there,” Chang said. “The U.N. expert told me how the parents who are saying goodbye to their kids and who are being hauled away usually walk away smiling because they want the last image that their child has is to be a positive one.”

Chang added that in her research, the U.N. expert told her how children might feel anger and resentment because all they know is that they want their parent who is no longer there.

As a mother, Chang said that she felt a personal connection to this episode as well. “I have a 7 and 9 year old so I just imagined what it would be like being in these scenarios with them. I thought about what I would say, what they would say, how they would react. I know what kids that age sound like — at least my kids — and that helped in terms of keeping my scenes true and authentic.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” which premiered on Hulu in 2017, earned eight Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes in its first season. Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, the show takes place in a fictional totalitarian society that used to be a part of the United States and is ruled by a fundamentalist regime facing environmental disasters and a plummeting birth rate. Because of this, women are treated as properties of the state and the few remaining fertile women are forced into sexual servitude.

A still from the tenth episode of the second season of "The Handmaid's Tale." The episode was written by Yahlin Chang. George Kraychyk / Hulu

Critics have also praised “The Handmaid’s Tale” for being timely and relevant to today’s society, and Chang added that being able to work on the show at this time has been a privilege.

“It’s amazing hearing about and seeing women from all over the world who are making their own handmaids’ costumes and dawning them and wearing them,” she said, adding that her own perspective as a woman has helped her tap into the characters’ minds and motivations. “It helps when spinning out a dystopian narrative of what happens down the road if you begin to strip women of having control of their own bodies, if you strip women of their agency or strip them of their reproductive rights. What is the nightmare scenario that could ensue? What are the consequences of actions like this?”

With the latest episode, Chang said she’s glad that it’s sparked conversations, and hopefully can also lead to changing public perception on certain issues.

“If people can watch this show and find themselves emotionally wrapped in these scenes, I feel like if they care about a parent and child ripped away from each other on a show, that’s empathy they can translate out into the world toward real parents and kids who are separated and need to somehow find their way back to each other,” Chang said. “If this episode in particular remind people of the innate compassion they would feel toward these families, I would be so happy.”

Follow NBC Asian America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr.