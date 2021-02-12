This Chinese New Year, beginning Friday, ushers in the Year of the Ox.

The holiday is part of the Lunar New Year, marking a fresh annual start for many Asian cultures. But the celebration, which traditionally brings families together in large groups, looks different this year for some.

Amid coronavirus pandemic restrictions, major cities ranging from Hong Kong to Melbourne to New York City have canceled parades, festivals and fireworks displays that typically draw large crowds. So people around the globe are sharing on social media their own ways of celebrating the holiday, which is referred to as Seollal in Korea, Tet in Vietnamese, Losar in Tibetan, and Tsagaan Sar in Mongolian.

From dressing up pets in costumes typically seen in traditional lion dance parades to intimate family dinners, many people have found ways to modify traditions and incorporate social distancing while continuing to celebrate despite the pandemic.

A health worker sprays disinfectant in between visitors schedule prayer hours on the first day of Lunar New Year at Thean Hou Temple on Feb. 12, 2021 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Annice Lyn / Getty Images

In some of the posts, individuals are seen without masks or sitting close, as some Asian countries are seeing infection rates that are low enough to relax or remove some preventative measures.

In any event, gifts and good deeds remain an important part of the holiday.

When your student deliver his hand made dumplings for CNY ❤️ #CNY #gratitude (they tasted great!) pic.twitter.com/ip0kXNwQZP — Di Wu (@MisterDiWu) February 10, 2021

Thank you to our generous main sponsor @misskatelai and for coming down to Pusat Transit Gelandangan & celebrate the joy of JOMCNY with us and underprivileged homeless. We served 100 pax of packed foods at Pusat Transit Gelandangan and Anjung Singah Kuala Lumpur. #jomcnyioj pic.twitter.com/gTq7ieFZ1n — Institut Onn Ja'afar (@iojthetouch) February 12, 2021

One hour till new year!!! Watching Mulan as I prepare the hongbao and other stuff 🧧 😂 pic.twitter.com/GNvWrY95Nd — marie lum 林 (@PuccaNoodles) February 12, 2021

Schools, landmarks, hospitals and even San Francisco's famous trolleys were decorated to celebrate.

The teachers at our local Sydney school, led by their principal, put this on for the kiddos today. Happy new year! #LunarNewYear pic.twitter.com/8j6nNQ7kHX — Natasha Kassam 康思敏 (@natashaskassam) February 12, 2021

"Chinese New Year is about spending time with your family and sharing blessings with one another," says GOSH Play Specialist Erin.



Our hospital is looking fabulous to welcome in the Year of the Ox and mark the first day of #ChineseNewYear 🐂



牛年大吉 pic.twitter.com/vuWKnJxnsn — Great Ormond Street Hospital (@GreatOrmondSt) February 12, 2021

Before the rain began to fall, our cable car crew did their part to bring some festive #ChineseNewYear joy to Powell and Market. pic.twitter.com/wYXaIW6CyH — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) February 11, 2021

Instead of street parades, some dogs carried on the lion dance tradition.

Family portraits often fit into smaller frames this year, as extended family reunion dinners were often replaced with more intimate meals because of social distancing.

Chong Wei and family sincerely wish all of you happiness, cheerfulness, and good health in the upcoming year. Let's welcome the Year of the Ox with a big smile! Together we can win this. Stay safe and Happy Lunar New Year! pic.twitter.com/nYvKD0Bd5z — Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) February 11, 2021

Happy Lunar New Years from us to you.



This is the year of the Ox. 🐮



Covid made things differently for us this year, we were all apart, but the traditions & blessing united us. 🧧👲🥡#blessed #chinesenewyear pic.twitter.com/x8SefuNWmS — David Chen (@davidchenpanda) February 12, 2021

But food still took center stage.

So usually I’d be sitting down to have a reunion dinner with family on the Eve of Lunar New Year, but this year it is just myself and himself...



...he’s only gone and surprised me with dumplings 🥺🥰



恭喜发财，红包拿来 🧧🐂 #YearOfTheOx pic.twitter.com/zgC0G6f8vS — Aoife (@AMcLNgo) February 11, 2021

Reunion dinner at home just the 3 of us!!! pic.twitter.com/r5fiGBs3xf — Sharontokki ◡̈ 🌱 (@sharontokki) February 11, 2021

For Chinese New Year, the Yr 2 bubbles have created masks to use when doing a Chinese Lion Dance which they did for PE 🦁🦁 #ChineseNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/mpQNZjvQBH — Co-op Academy Oakwood (@coopoakwood) February 11, 2021

Even if it wasn't always the meal they'd hoped for...

since i'm on self quarantine and we don't have big reunion dinner like we always do, we decide to eat something simple and light this year.😅 #CNYEve #CNY pic.twitter.com/xnUkDdUA9S — 💞Ƥ𝕣єᵗt𝕪 ℂℍ𝐚ⓇⓂ 💖(semi ia) (@lovelyexotannie) February 11, 2021

People shared on social media how they celebrated Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year.

First Tết with just me and Dan, but we are all keeping our rituals ❤🐂 Card and lì xì sent by Mum ❤ #YearOfTheOx #LunarNewYear #LNY #Tết pic.twitter.com/1DoK2QzX8B — Natalie Linh Bolderston (@NatBolderston) February 11, 2021

Korean social media users posted images of food and gifts for their celebrations this year.

Seollal gifts for ggonekim and her manager were sent to BH Ent office today! Our sincerest thanks to Ms @maudie31416 for her initiative in sending these goodies to our Ggone in celebration of the Korean New Year. 😊#TheGgoneProject pic.twitter.com/t81swd3yEl — Kim Go Eun Philippines (@kimgoeunphofc) February 9, 2021