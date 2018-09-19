How a prank to improve McDonald's ad diversity turned into a marketing campaign

What started as a prank at McDonald's became a widespread call for Asian representation in mainstream advertising and entertainment — and even McDonald's has taken notice.

University of Houston students Jevh Maravilla and Christian Toledo went viral on Twitter after sharing images of a fake McDonald’s poster they made and hung at one of the fast food chain’s locations in Pearland, Tx. The reason for the prank, they said, was because they noticed a lack of diversity on the decorative wall posters. They returned to the Pearland location with a plan: to hang a photo of themselves in the restaurant and see if anyone would notice.

According to Maravilla, the plan involved taking a realistic photo to create the poster and finding a McDonald’s uniform at a thrift store. Dressing himself up as an employee, Maravilla, with the help of some friends, was able to covertly hang the poster on a blank wall, which stayed in the restaurant for weeks.

“It’s now been 51 days since i hung it up,” Maravilla tweeted on Sept. 2 with photos.

Maravilla and Toledo had also posted a video of their prank on YouTube in August. It has since gained more than 1 million views. In the video, Maravilla noticeably wears a “(Re)model Minority” t-shirt in the viral video, inspired by Wong Fu Productions’ latest web series “Yappie.”

He told NBC News that representation was a big reason behind the stunt.

“‘Crazy Rich Asians’ really inspired me, because not only did I see someone like me on the big screen, but it gives me hope that I can work in film and TV in the future, since both Christian and I want to get into that field,” Maravilla, who graduates from the University of Houston in the spring, said. “I hope that we can inspire others through the use of film through media platforms — either on the web, television, or on the big screen.”

The video also caught the eye of Ellen Degeneres, who invited the Filipino American students on her show on Monday to talk about their stunt.

“We looked around we saw all these other posters on there. We saw that there's different ethnicities, and we saw that they're all these people having fun, so we decided to represent ourselves as Asians, to be up there as well,” Maravilla told Degeneres.