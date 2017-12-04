Illinois university criticizes bus company for 'racist and bigoted' ad

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is criticizing a bus company after the company reportedly sent an email advertisement last weekend that the university said insulted members of its Asian and Asian-American community.

The university became aware of the ad, which it called “racist and bigoted” in a Dec. 3 statement, after several people forwarded the email to the school, according to Robin Kaler, associate chancellor for public affairs.

Statement in Response to Suburban Express Ad from Vice Chancellor Young, @ISSSIllinois, and @Illinois_Intl. Full statement: https://t.co/fnhWcJJKY1 pic.twitter.com/oJqxLZJqun — UI Student Affairs (@ILStuAffairs) December 3, 2017

Images of the email provided by the university show that Suburban Express — a private company whose routes include stops near campus and in the Chicago area — highlighted 11 aspects of its service, including that passengers “won’t feel like you’re in China when you’re on our busses.”

“It was terrible,” Kaler said Monday. “This is as far from the core values of the university as you can possibly get.”

Suburban Express could not be reached for comment.

In a statement posted Sunday evening, then deleted and republished on Monday, on the company’s Facebook page, Suburban Express wrote that a recent email “mentioned that Suburban Express riders would not encounter Chinese exchange students,” because those students ride a competitor. The company acknowledged that it was an “ill-advised statement.”

“We apologize for our insensitive statement, and we hope to do a better job of unifying the campus community in the future, from our office in the heart of campustown,” the statement read in part.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has had deep ties with China dating back more than a hundred years, Kaler noted. The school maintains a Shanghai office and, according to the university, one-third of all Chinese students who came to the U.S. between 1910 and 1950 attended the Urbana campus.

Currently, about 11,000 of the school’s approximately 45,000 graduates and undergraduates are international students, according to Kaler, with about 6,000 coming from China.

