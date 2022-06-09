Indian blockbuster ‘RRR’ rockets to top of Netflix charts

Audiences all over the world are loving the Indian blockbuster movie “RRR,” Netflix’s most watched non-English film that was recently made available globally.

The Telugu-language production — dubbed to Hindi on Netflix — tells a fictional story loosely based on two real-life revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.), who traverse India fighting against the British Raj after a girl from their village is taken.

“RRR” features prominent Telugu actors Charan and Rama Rao alongside Hindi film stars like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. After an initial run in theaters in March, the film was added to Netflix, where it quickly rocketed to the streaming platform’s top five titles last week and struck a chord with fans because of its anti-colonialist messaging.

The movie, whose title stands for “Rise Roar Revolt,” features fantastical action sequences, musical numbers, plus unrealistic, screaming-in-the-face-of-a-tiger, dance-off-against-British-nobility moments that make it thrilling and fun to watch, fans say.

“I’m 24 minutes into RRR right now and I am both hooting AND hollering,” one person tweeted. “This is what superhero movies should be like: completely unrealistic human beings…in settings completely oversaturated with color.”