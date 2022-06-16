Jeremy Lin launching basketball school to inspire Asian diaspora youth

The basketball school aims to teach values and lessons that are applicable both on and off the court, according to a social media post from the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association. And Lin told the Raptors Show that the curriculum will include everything from shooting hoops to character development and communication.

Lin’s announcement follows the 10-year anniversary of his meteoric ascent across more than two dozen games in the 2012 NBA season known as “Linsanity.” The point guard previously told NBC Asian America that while the moment triggered a palpable movement of pride among the Asian diaspora, his one “big regret” is not having doing more to advocate for the community that stood firmly behind him.

“I was just so focused on playing well in the next game, I wasn’t so tuned into what everybody else was saying,” he had said. “There was a lack of understanding of what that moment meant and I feel like, because of that … I wasn’t able to say more and do more with my platform off the court that I wish I could have done and should have done.”

Jeremy Lin, member of the 2019 NBA champions Toronto Raptors, opened a basketball school in Toronto, on June 11, 2022. Steve Russell / Toronto Star via Getty Images

Lin said that much of his understanding of identity was framed by experiences he had in his early years. There were times when fans would hurl insults about his eyes or shout names of Chinese takeout dishes at him during games.

“I just wanted to be recognized for being a great basketball player. I was so tired of, from literally age 8 until Linsanity, it was always, ‘Oh, he’s a good basketball player, but he’s Asian.’ … And so I was trying to run from that tag,” he said.

But Lin told the Star that while he may not have fully grasped his reach in the past, he’s committed to using the platform to uplift the community now.

“Maybe I could have done more and should have done more, but now I am trying to do more,” he said. “I think this school is a part of it.”