K-pop group BTS will join U.N. meeting in N.Y. as special envoys

The K-pop group BTS will visit the United Nations as presidential special envoys for South Korea.

The Grammy-nominated boy band will be attending the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in from Sept. 19 to 23. The invite comes after Moon met with the stars and appointed them as “special presidential envoy for future generations and culture” at a Tuesday ceremony in the country's capital of Seoul.

“It is a huge honor, both as an individual and a citizen, to be able to hold the title of special presidential envoy for future generations and culture," BTS member Kim Nam-joon, known as RM, shared on behalf of the group, the Korea Herald reported.

“We’re always thinking about how we could give more and return the love we have received, and we’re just thankful that the president has presented us with such a big opportunity. We will do our best as special envoys,” he said.

The seven-member group, which were each given diplomatic passports and fountain pens on Tuesday, is expected to make a speech for the United Nations where a video clip of their performance will be played. The K-pop sensation is anticipated to "deliver a message of comfort" to the global youth.

Additionally, the group will participate in the second meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment on Sept. 20. Among other objectives, the meeting seeks to highlight actions needed to make sure the Covid-19 "response and recovery efforts are equitable, inclusive and accelerate the transition to sustainable development," according to its website.

Following Moon’s announcement, BTS asked their young fans to share how their past two years have been for a collaboration with the United Nations called “Youth Today, Your story.”

It won’t be the group’s first time visiting the U.N. In an effort to empower the youth, the group attended the 73rd session of the U.N. General Assembly in 2018 to help launch Generation Unlimited, a campaign to "get every young person into quality education, training or employment by 2030."

The focus behind this year's General Assembly opening will be on emphasizing the "need for greater urgency and ambition to end the pandemic and ensure an equitable and green recovery and accelerated implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals."

Joining more than a 100 world leaders in person, President Joe Biden is also set to deliver his first speech before the U.N. General Assembly since taking office on Sept. 21.

