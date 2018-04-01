Kansas man sentenced to 50 years without parole in alleged hate crime killing

A 52-year-old man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting a bar patron in Kansas and wounding two others after allegedly using racial slurs in a case that has also resulted in federal hate crime charges.

Adam Purinton appears in District Court on March 9, 2017, in Olathe, Kansas. (Tammy Ljungblad /) Tammy Ljungblad / The Kansas City Star via AP file

Johnson County District Court Judge J. Charles Droege sentenced Adam Purinton to life, 50 years without the possibility of parole, on the state charge of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla, according to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office. He still faces federal hate crime charges.

Kuchibhotla was an Indian national who worked as an aviation systems engineer and programs manager at GPS maker Garmin.

Purinton also received 165 months on each of two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Purinton pleaded guilty to the three charges in March. All counts are to run consecutive to one another, the district attorney’s office said.

Those charges stemmed from Purinton shooting and wounding Kuchibhotla’s friend Alok Madasani, also from India, and Ian Grillot, who tried to intervene during the shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, last February.

Purinton is accused of opening fire after using “racial slurs” and yelling “get out of my country,” The AP and Kansas City Star have reported.

Kuchibhotla’s wife, who is from India, did not attend Friday’s sentencing, but issued a statement through a spokesperson.

“Today’s sentencing in the murder of my husband will not bring back my Srinu, but it sends a strong message that hate is never acceptable,” Sunayana Dumala said.

Purinton’s defense attorney on the state charges did not immediately return an email requesting comment.

Dumala also submitted a statement read into the court record in which she described the night of her husband’s murder and the knock at the front door by police that brought her the life-changing news on Feb. 22, 2017.