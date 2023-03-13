Ke Huy Quan of 'Everything Everywhere' wins the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role

Ke Huy Quan has won the Academy Award for best actor in a supporting role.

Quan took home the Oscar on Sunday for his critically acclaimed role as a doting husband in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

The distinction makes Quan, who is Chinese Vietnamese, the second actor of Asian descent to ever win in his category. The first was Haing W. Ngor, a Chinese Cambodian refugee, who won for his role in the 1984 drama “The Killing Fields.” Quan beat out Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, both for “The Banshees of Inisherin;” Brian Tyree Henry for “Causeway;” and Judd Hirsch for “The Fablemans.”

The Oscar is the latest in a series of awards Quan has nabbed for the role, in which his character helps save the multiverse while trying to keep his failing marriage and family together. The actor previously won outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, becoming the first Asian to win in the category. Prior to that, he took home the best supporting actor award at the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Movie Awards and Gotham Awards, among others.

While “Everything Everywhere” has catapulted the actor into the spotlight, previously Quan has been open about his struggles in Hollywood, particularly after he reached early success as a child actor in the 1980s. His career began with 1984 blockbuster hit “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” in which he played Indiana Jones’ kid sidekick Short Round. The next year, he found himself in yet another iconic role as neighborhood rascal Data in “The Goonies.” However, the opportunities dried up, Quan said, and he decided to abandon his acting career for work behind the camera.

“Hollywood didn’t want me. There were no roles for me, so I spent the majority of my time in my late teens and early 20s just waiting for the phone to ring, and it rarely rang,” Quan said at The Hollywood Reporter’s “Actors Roundtable“ on Tuesday. “The difficult part was to say goodbye to the dream that I always wanted, but it was just difficult to be an Asian actor at that time.”

Though Quan became respected behind the scenes as a stunt coordinator and assistant director, working on projects like “X-Men,” he said the blockbuster hit “Crazy Rich Asians” prompted the actor to have a change of heart.

Quan said on the “Roundtable” that the expanding roles for Asian actors that the rom-com, in part, symbolized, led him to get back into the acting game.

“I realized Hollywood has changed dramatically. They’re giving more opportunities to a wider group of people,” Quan recalled. “I said, ‘Maybe I should try acting again.’”

Though Quan was able to book “Everything Everywhere,” he still found difficulties finding work after production wrapped, he said on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” last month. And he feared that he was “experiencing everything I experienced as a kid.” But since the movie’s release, Quan said his career has significantly turned around. He’ll be featured in the upcoming Disney series “American Born Chinese” as well as the second season of Marvel’s “Loki.”

“Things are so different for me now than they were back then. I am really blessed and I feel very, very grateful,” Quan said on “The Late Show.” “Ever since I got back into acting this has been such an emotional journey, I have cried so much, my wife is so sick of me crying.”