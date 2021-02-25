LAPD investigating Koreatown assault on Air Force vet as possible hate crime

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating an alleged assault last week on a U.S. Air Force veteran in Koreatown as a potential hate crime, according to investigators.

Denny Kim, 27, told NBC News Los Angeles that he was assaulted, knocked to the ground and his nose broken last Tuesday by two men who hurled racial slurs like "ching chong" and "Chinese virus."

Kim's friend, Joseph Cha, said he was present at the alleged event and was also called racial slurs as he screamed at the attackers to stop.

LAPD Detective Hee Cho confirmed to NBC News that an investigation is ongoing and that the alleged Feb. 16 incident is being treated as a potential hate crime.

"I was terrified for my life, as you can see the physical injuries on my face," Kim told NBC Los Angeles. "And I didn’t know what to think of it. It was all just a blur ... I was just trying to defend my life.

In a text message to NBC News on Wednesday evening, Kim credited his friend Cha with ending the assault.

"They told me they were going to kill me. That’s when my friend Joseph Cha arrived and saved my life. He chased and scared the aggressors away," Kim wrote.

I am outraged and my soul is in pain upon hearing about the hate crime inflicted on Denny Kim in Koreatown. He was beaten and mocked with racial slurs.



Enough is enough and we cannot be bystanders. We must step up to support our AAPI neighbors!



See my full statement below: pic.twitter.com/fj8CXsncHW — Miguel Santiago (@SantiagoAD53) February 24, 2021

Los Angeles Assembly Member Miguel Santiago condemned the alleged attack in a statement posted to Twitter.

"Enough is enough and we cannot be bystanders," Santiago wrote. "We must step up to support our AAPI neighbors!"