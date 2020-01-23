Lilly Singh talks bisexuality and queerness in the Indian community during monologue

Late night host Lilly Singh fired back at those who say she talks about her bisexuality too much in a personal monologue last night.
“Since I started this show, I’ve had a lot of people online say things like, ‘Why does she talk so much about being a bisexual woman of color?’” Singh said. “First of all, I talk about my dog and The Rock way more, so get your facts straight, okay? Facts.”
The Morning Rundown
Singh, who hosts “A Little Late With Lilly Singh,” came out as bisexual on Twitter in February 2019. A month later, she announced that she would be hosting a late night show, making her the only woman and only openly LGBTQ person hosting a late-night broadcast television show.
“A Little Late With Lilly Singh” airs on NBC, which is owned by NBC News’ parent company, NBCUniversal.
In her monologue, Singh also addressed being queer and Indian. She said there is a lot of homophobia in the Indian community, and that before she came out, there were people in her community who just didn’t understand LGBTQ issues.
“In fact, when I came out, people told me that I’d lose all my popularity, all of my fans and all of my business in India,” Singh said. “But then I didn’t — turns out in a place with 1.3 billion people, a lot of them don’t give an ‘f’ about who I give an ‘f.’”
Some expressed their appreciation for her monologue on Twitter, but not everyone was a fan.
Singh tweeted about the monologue, saying that it was one of her favorites.
“I was so nervous about it but I’m very happy with the message,” Singh said.