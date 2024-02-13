Lisa from K-pop group Blackpink joins ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Blackpink member Lisa has joined the cast of “The White Lotus” Season 3, Variety has learned exclusively.

The K-pop star will be credited under her given name, Lalisa Manobal, in the third season of the hit HBO series. As with all castings for the third season, her role is being kept under wraps.

“The White Lotus” is set to begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand, in February. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps aside from the fact it will follow a new group of guests at a White Lotus resort property.

Manobal’s role in “The White Lotus” will mark her acting debut. She is now the second member of Blackpink to appear in an HBO series. Jennie (credited as Jennie Ruby Jane) made her own acting debut in the drama “The Idol,” which premiered in June 2023.

Blackpink — consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — is one of the most popular musical groups in the world. They launched in August 2016 with the single album “Square One” under YG Entertainment.

Their single “Boombayah” reached No. 1 on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, setting the record as the most-viewed debut music video by a Korean act. They became the highest-charting female K-pop group on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Ddu-Du Ddu Du.” The group later collaborated with artists like Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Selena Gomez.

