April 23, 2019, 4:39 PM UTC By Charles Lam

Actress Lucy Liu is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, confirmed to NBC News that Liu’s star is scheduled to be unveiled May 1. The date is about three weeks before the premiere of the seventh and final season of CBS' “Elementary,” which stars Liu.

The chamber of commerce first announced Liu’s induction in June 2018, without a ceremony date.

The 50-year-old star rose to fame in the '90s on the Fox legal comedy-drama "Ally McBeal," which Liu was a series regular in for three seasons, appearing in four seasons total. Her work on "Ally McBeal" earned her Emmy and Screen Actors Guild nominations.

Liu, whose credits include "Charlie's Angels," the "Kill Bill" franchise, and NBC's "Southland," has appeared in television shows and films across multiple genres, including animation. She has also directed episodes of "Elementary" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In 2000, Liu became the first Asian American woman to host "Saturday Night Live."

Liu’s star will be placed next to that of actress Anna May Wong, a Hollywood pioneer who found silent film success in 1920s.

Martinez said Wong was "the first Chinese American actress to grace Hollywood’s film screens."

"When we place Walk of Fame stars, we love to juxtapose Hollywood’s golden age icons with the role models who represent the exciting shifts taking place in the film industry whenever we can," she said.

Born in Los Angeles’ Chinatown, Wong was “fully Americanized” but was offered roles that “were highly troped Asian roles that reinforced stereotypes,” Rob Buscher, a film and media scholar, told NBC News in 2017.

Wong left the U.S. to work in Europe in the late 1920s and spent the early ’30s traveling between the two. Wong received her star in 1960.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce receives about 300 nominations for the Walk of Fame each year. A committee selects approximately 30 names for inclusion from that group. The organization nominating the honoree, which must have the honoree’s consent, is responsible for paying the $50,000 required to create and install the star. The money also goes to maintain the Walk of Fame.

