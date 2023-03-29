Man proposes to girlfriend using a personal version of ‘Everything Everywhere’ in viral TikTok

A wedding proposal in a movie theater went viral on TikTok for a creator’s rendition of A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and viewers say they're in awe of the effort.

“I rented out a theater room, did some photoshop, brought her inside, edited a fake video with trailers in the beginning,” TikTok user Daniel Le, who goes by @danyo_le, wrote.

The TikTok, which garnered over 2 million views and included a film Le named “Anniething Anniewhere All at Once” after his girlfriend, showed clips from the acclaimed film and parody versions edited in by Le.

“Theater proposals been done before but hopefully not an EEAAO version,” the caption read.

He said she thought they were rewatching the sci-fi dramedy and didn’t question the video at first. As clips of the film were on screen, they were edited and played again but with Le as different characters, including husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), IRS agent Deidre (Jamie Lee Curtis) and a fighting security guard (Brian Le).

The homemade film transitioned to Le sitting in a car, addressing and admiring his girlfriend. It ended with video messages from friends and family before he stood up to propose. In a second video, he assured viewers that he let her know that he wanted to do laundry and taxes with her, a popular line from the film.

The TikTok reached the film’s cast, with Curtis posting it on her Instagram saying it was even better than a flash mob.

Commenters were also sharing their love for the proposal and crying in the comments, many shocked by his effort.

“Amazing. That’s the perfect movie in my mind for a proposal too. Especially when it’s a movie she wants to see again. Lots of effort too. Just wow,” one user commented.

“This was so well thought out, I’m crying at 7 am on a Sunday now,” another said, which was also echoed by others in the comments.

“THIS IS THE LEVEL OF ROMANCE I NEED IN MY LIFE??” another viewer wrote.

Others commended him for the proposal and said he had set a high standard for others.

“The bar was SET GENTLEMEN,” one user said.

“You setting the bar too high, i feel like a profound gentleman for getting a large popcorn,” another commented.