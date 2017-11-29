Sign up for the NEWS newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

You will be up to date with all our NEWS updates, including special offers

Let our news meet your inbox

Marvel Comics editor-in-chief formerly wrote using Japanese pen name

by Chris Fuchs /
C.B. Cebulski speaks during the Singapore Toy, Game & Comic Convention (STGCC) at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands on September 1, 2013 in Singapore.Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images file

The newly installed editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics previously wrote for the company under a Japanese pseudonym, Marvel confirmed to NBC News late Tuesday.

C.B. Cebulski, who was promoted effective Nov. 17, penned comics under the name of Akira Yoshida, according to Marvel spokesman Timothy Cheng.

Cheng added that Marvel did not have an official statement.

Bleeding Cool, an Internet news website, reported the story earlier Tuesday, which included a statement from Cebulski.

“I stopped writing under the pseudonym Akira Yoshida after about a year,” the statement read in part, according to Bleeding Cool. “It wasn’t transparent, but it taught me a lot about writing, communication and pressure. I was young and naïve and had a lot to learn back then.”

An email sent to Cebulski was not immediately returned.

A link on Marvel’s website to Akira Yoshida’s work credited a number of titles to that author, among them “Wolverine: Soultaker” and “X-Men: Kitty Pryde- Shadow & Flame,” both of which are set in Japan.

Cebulski has worked at Marvel for more than 15 years, leading the company’s global expansion during the last six, including in Asia, according to a news release announcing his editor-in-chief appointment.

He replaced Axel Alonso, who mutually parted ways with Marvel, the statement said. Cebulski relocated to New York from Shanghai as a result of his new position.

Follow NBC Asian America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Latest in News