Marvel Comics editor-in-chief formerly wrote using Japanese pen name

The newly installed editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics previously wrote for the company under a Japanese pseudonym, Marvel confirmed to NBC News late Tuesday.

C.B. Cebulski, who was promoted effective Nov. 17, penned comics under the name of Akira Yoshida, according to Marvel spokesman Timothy Cheng.

Cheng added that Marvel did not have an official statement.

Bleeding Cool, an Internet news website, reported the story earlier Tuesday, which included a statement from Cebulski.

“I stopped writing under the pseudonym Akira Yoshida after about a year,” the statement read in part, according to Bleeding Cool. “It wasn’t transparent, but it taught me a lot about writing, communication and pressure. I was young and naïve and had a lot to learn back then.”

An email sent to Cebulski was not immediately returned.

A link on Marvel’s website to Akira Yoshida’s work credited a number of titles to that author, among them “Wolverine: Soultaker” and “X-Men: Kitty Pryde- Shadow & Flame,” both of which are set in Japan.

Cebulski has worked at Marvel for more than 15 years, leading the company’s global expansion during the last six, including in Asia, according to a news release announcing his editor-in-chief appointment.

He replaced Axel Alonso, who mutually parted ways with Marvel, the statement said. Cebulski relocated to New York from Shanghai as a result of his new position.

