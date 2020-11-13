Miami Marlins hires Kim Ng as MLB's first female general manager

Kim Ng made history on Friday after the Miami Marlins announced her as the team’s next general manager — making her the first woman to hold the position in Major League Baseball history, officials said.

“After decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next General Manager,” Ng said in a statement on Friday. “We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success.”

Ng brings more than 30 years of experience to the Marlins’ baseball operations team after initially starting out as an intern in 1990, the team said. Before her appointment, Ng held a combined service of 21 years at the front office for the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

This isn’t the first time Ng has broken records in MLB history.

When she was hired as assistant general manager of the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2001 at age 29, she was the youngest person and second woman to hold the position at the time.

Her recent appointment comes after serving the last nine years as Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations with the league, which made her the highest-ranking Asian American female baseball executive.

“We look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins,” said Derek Jeter, the CEO of the Marlins. “Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success.”

Ng added she does not take her position lightly.

“When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals,” Ng said. “My goal is now to bring Championship baseball to Miami.”

“I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve,” she said.