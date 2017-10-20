Mindy Kaling to Produce Two New Comedies from ‘Mindy Project’ Team

LOS ANGELES — Mindy Kaling has signed on to executive produce two comedy projects in development at NBC that hail from the creative team behind "The Mindy Project," Variety has learned exclusively.

The first is a currently untitled series from Lang Fisher, who is a co-executive producer, writer, and director on "The Mindy Project." The series would follow the dedicated diplomats of a small U.S. embassy in the Caribbean who are suddenly thrown into chaos when an unqualified, ignorant and hard-living oil man is appointed as their new ambassador.

Mindy Kaling attends a "The Mindy Project" event on June 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury / Getty Images

Fisher will write the project in addition to serving as executive producer. Kaling will executive produce along with David Miner and "Mindy Project" executive producer Howard Klein. Universal Television will produce in association with 3 Arts Entertainment and Kaling International.

The second project is titled "Venice Beach Venture" and was created by Matt Warburton, co-showrunner and executive producer of "The Mindy Project." It is described as a workplace romantic comedy set amidst the booming Southern California tech scene, where a brilliant young female engineer faces an exasperating workplace and an arrogant billionaire boss at an elite venture capital firm.

Warburton will write and executive produce. Klein will also executive produce this project along with Kaling, with Universal Television producing in association with 3 Arts and Kaling International.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed As 'The Mindy Project' comes to an end, Mindy Kaling is excited to be a 'dorky mom' 8:05 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1053733443990" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"The Mindy Project" is currently in its sixth and final season, which is streaming on Hulu. The show previously aired on Fox for its first three seasons before making the jump to Hulu ahead of its fourth season. She also co-created and will executive produce and recur on the upcoming NBC comedy "Champions," which is set to air at midseason. She and Kaling International are currently set up under an overall deal at Universal Television.

Kaling is repped by CAA and 3 Arts. Fisher is repped by UTA and 3 Arts. Warburton is repped by WME.

Universal Television is owned by NBCUniversal, which also owns NBC News.

Follow NBC Asian America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr.