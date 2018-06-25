Motion Picture Academy invites largest class ever in Hollywood diversity push

LOS ANGELES — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited a record number of new members, extending invites to 928 people.

The Academy topped last year's then record of 774 new members.

In an ongoing effort to diversify its ranks following uproar over the lack of African-American nominees over the last few years, which culminated in the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, 38 percent of the Oscars' governing body's new class is made up of people of color, increasing their representation from 13 percent in 2017 to 16 percent, according to the Academy. Meanwhile, the new class is 49 percent female, boosting the total representation of women from 28 percent in 2017 to 31 percent.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, president of the Academy in 2016, vowed to diversify the organization after it was criticized for not nominating a person of color in an acting category for the second year in a row. She declared that the organization would take "dramatic steps to alter the makeup of our membership."