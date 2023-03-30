MSNBC’s 'The Culture Is: AAPI Women' spotlights women defining a generation

In the lead up to Asian American heritage month, MSNBC’s Katie Phang will sit down with some of this generation's most powerful Asian American and Pacific Islander women.

Airing on April 2, “The Culture Is: AAPI Women” will feature big names like author Min Jin Lee; “Turning Red” writer Julia Cho; former Hillary Clinton chief of staff Huma Abedin; and Rise CEO Amanda Nguyen. They will sit for a meal and a raw discussion on love, parenthood, professional struggles and what it means to be Asian American in this era.

“All of us belong to this bizarre tent that’s fake called Asian America,” Lee said in a promo for the upcoming series.

"The Culture Is" is a four-part series dedicated to highlighting women from minority backgrounds, including Black, Latina, AAPI and Indigenous women. The first two installments, "The Culture Is: Black Women" and "The Culture Is: Latina" aired last summer, and "The Culture Is: Indigenous" is scheduled for this summer.

The special will also feature an exclusive interview with comedian and LGBTQ activist Margaret Cho.

“My generation were not allowed to speak Korean because our parents really wanted American kids,” Cho told Phang in the promo.

From discussions of belonging in American communities to the harsh beauty standards in South Asian ones, the roundtable covers subjects that have been on the Asian American collective consciousness for years.

“I welcome you to shed your cultural inhibitions,” Phang said in the trailer.

Tune in Sunday, April 2, at 10 p.m. ET on MSNBC, or stream on Peacock.