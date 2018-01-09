Muslims projected to be second largest U.S. religious group by 2040

Muslims are projected to become the second largest religious group in the U.S. by 2040 amid continued growth fueled by high fertility rates and immigration, according to new estimates by the Pew Research Center.

The report, published last week, is based on a combination of surveys Pew has conducted and data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which does not currently collect information on religious affiliation.

Pew conducted its first survey of Muslim Americans in 2007, at which time there were an estimated 2.35 million in the United States, according to the organization. Its third and most recent survey, published in 2017, estimated that the number was at 3.45 million.

This file photo taken on December 20, 2015 shows a woman holding a poster during a protest in New York. KENA BETANCUR / AFP - Getty Images

By 2050, Muslims are expected to constitute 2.1 percent of the total U.S. population — about 8.1 million people, according to Pew.

As the Muslim population increases, the U.S. will have to come to terms with the reality that Islam is an important part of the country's fabric, said Ihsan Bagby, an associate professor of Islamic Studies at the University of Kentucky and member of the advisory board for Pews' 2017 survey on Muslim Americans.

"I think a large number of Americans have come to accept that, but others have not," he said. "And we're in this transition period where Islam is, to a large percentage of Americans, not really considered part of American society."