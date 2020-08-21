'My chitthis': The significance of Sen. Kamala Harris speaking Tamil on a national stage

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

In her vice-presidential acceptance speech Wednesday night, Sen. Kamala Harris acknowledged her husband, children, sister, nieces, godchildren, uncles and “chitthis.” And it’s her use of the Tamil word for “aunts” that created an emotional stir on social media.

Many praised Harris’ use of "chitthi," a term of endearment for a mother's younger sister, paternal uncle's wife or stepmom in the Tamil language. Harris’s use of it as the first Black woman and Asian American on a major party ticket marks a more significant moment for the diaspora, who see themselves reflected on a national political platform during an especially divisive climate.

“In stark contrast to the last four years of anti-immigrant rhetoric coming from The White House, hearing our families’ mother tongue spoken by a future Vice President of the United States is really a beautiful moment and symbol that Indian Americans are becoming a visible and recognized part of the fabric of America,” Neil Makhija, the executive director for the Indian American Impact Fund, told NBC Asian America. It was one of the first South Asian organizations to endorse Harris when she announced her presidency bid in 2019.

Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan, Harris grew up in Tamil Nadu, a South Indian state, where Tamil is natively spoken. More than 300,000 people in the U.S. speak the language, with the highest concentration in California, Texas and New Jersey, according to the census.

Kamala Harris stands supported by her mother Shyamala in an undated photo. Courtesy Biden Harris Campaign

Sunil Sadasivan, deputy chief technology officer for Cory Booker’s primary campaign, said that he was both surprised and impressed to hear Harris address her chitthis in her VP speech. As a second generation Indian immigrant whose parents are from Tamil Nadu and the southern state of Kerala, he has always straddled his hyphenated identities. “I’ve got two chitthi’s of my own so it was incredible to hear it. It brought to light the importance of this intersectionality of identities,” he said. “I didn’t see this side come out in the primary as much but I did see it come out in her book [The Truths We Hold: An American Journey] and it’s very powerful.”

Tamilians, in general, are known to share close familial bonds and Harris reflected that in her speech. “I think her heartfelt acknowledgement showed respect and that it’s a core part of her identity and who she is. I have two boys, 2 and 6 months old, and they get to see a part Indian VP nominee. It’s barrier breaking,” Sadasivan said.

He also said the word choice was politically significant.

"For Kamala to address her roots was a powerful move. I think she recognizes this is not a trivial voting block and it's something that can change the voting outcome in key districts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas and she has to appeal to this critical block but it also shows this is a core part of her identity."

According to recent AAPI data, 54 percent of polled Asian American registered voters say they are supporting Joe Biden, about 29 percent will vote for President Trump, 1 percent for a third-party candidate, and the remaining 16 percent are undecided.

Tamil Americans have gained prominence in the last few years, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, actors like Aziz Ansari and Mindy Kaling and Pramila Jayapal, the U.S. Representative for Washington’s 7th congressional district and author and host Padma Lakshmi.

Harris continued to receive support on social media during and after her DNC speech. Lakshmi tweeted “that her heart is so full right now.”

Aarthi Gunasekaran, policy manager of NYC Mayor’s Fund, tweeted: “Watching Kamala Harris speak with such pride about her South Indian mom, while I sit next to my Amma, and my nephew who calls me Chithi, is so special.”

Mindy Kaling tweeted her support, as did Harris’ niece Meena Harris with the words “Chittis for America.”