NBC News' 'The Racism Virus' returns for special on anti-Asian hate and solutions

“The Racism Virus" returns Wednesday for a second special about the rising hate and violence targeting the Asian American community during the pandemic — along with progress and solutions.

The special, presented by NBC News Now and NBC Asian America and hosted by reporter Vicky Nguyen, covers the ways Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are creating communities and pushing back against anti-Asian racism.

A recent study from California State University Santa Barbara’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, showed a 339 percent increase in anti-Asian violence between 2020 and 2021.

The special will feature NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, who will discuss the police department’s response to anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City. Other special guests include Cynthia Choi, a co-founder of the nonprofit group Stop AAPI Hate, actor Daniel Dae Kim, NBA player Jeremy Lin, “Angry Asian Man” blogger Phil Yu and NBC Asian America reporter Kimmy Yam.

Last year’s special included several Asian American leaders and advocates who condemned the wave of anti-Asian attacks.

The special will air on NBC News NOW at 9 p.m.