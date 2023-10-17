Netflix’s live-action ‘Avatar’ releases first-look photos of key firebenders

Netflix is offering a fiery new look at the upcoming “Avatar: The Last Airbender” live-action series.

The streamer has released new first look photos of multiple Fire Nation characters, specifically: Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, and Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula. Netflix also presented a new image of Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko.

These are the latest first looks Netflix has given for the live-action series. Previously, the company shared photos of Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), Sakka (Ian Ousley), and Zuko.