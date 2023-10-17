Netflix’s live-action ‘Avatar’ releases first-look photos of key firebenders

Netflix is offering a fiery new look at the upcoming “Avatar: The Last Airbender” live-action series.
The streamer has released new first look photos of multiple Fire Nation characters, specifically: Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, and Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula. Netflix also presented a new image of Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko.
These are the latest first looks Netflix has given for the live-action series. Previously, the company shared photos of Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), Sakka (Ian Ousley), and Zuko.
The live-action version of “Last Airbender” does not currently have a premiere date, but will debut in 2024. The first season will consist of eight episodes. Like the animated version, the series follows Aang, the titular last airbender, as he trains to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar and bring peace to a world that has been decimated by a war waged by the Fire Nation.
Albert Kim is the showrunner and executive producer on the series. Jabbar Raisani, Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback, and Michael Goi also executive produce. Raisani and Goi are also directors on the series. Roseanne Liang is also a director and co-executive producer, with Jet Wilkinson also directing.
Fans of “Avatar” have plenty to look forward to in the coming years. In addition to the Netflix series, “Avatar” creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are at work on an animated film that continues the story of Aang and his friends under the Avatar Studios banner, with the film slated to premiere in late 2025.