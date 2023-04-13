'Never Have I Ever' promises a wild senior year in its final season

After months of building anticipation and repeated fake outs from the cast, the season four release date and teaser trailer of “Never Have I Ever” are finally here.

The Mindy Kaling-created Netflix hit, which follows Indian American teen Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates her messy, complicated journey through high school after her father’s death, will drop its last season on June 8.

As Devi and her friends enter their senior year, fans hope the tangled storylines of the last three seasons will be satisfyingly wrapped up. Season three showed her break up with school hottie Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), start a relationship with brown mama’s boy Nirdesh (Anirudh Pisharody) and ultimately go back to on-again-off-again love interest Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) in the finale.

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 409 of "Never Have I Ever." Lara Solanki / Netflix

The minute-long teaser (once again narrated by tennis legend John McEnroe, of course), gives a glimpse at the drama that might unfold in season four.

On top of the inevitable rendezvous with Ben and Paxton, it looks like season four will bring a new boy into Devi’s life. Prom and graduation take center stage, and the trailer is already making fans emotional as Devi and her besties toast in the back of a limo and pose for pictures decked out in their caps and gowns.

“It’s senior freaking year,” McEnroe says in the voice-over.