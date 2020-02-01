New crop of emojis include trans flag, boba tea, more

Check out a new bunch of inclusive emojis.
Original images from Emojipedia showing how the new emojis may look.
Original images from Emojipedia showing how the new emojis may look.Emojipedia

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Sakshi Venkatraman

A crop of 117 new emojis could be dropping in Apple’s next update.

Twitter is already rejoicing at some long-awaited additions, including a transgender flag and boba tea emoji.

The new emoji class also features a gender-neutral Santa Claus and a gender-neutral person in a tuxedo and a wedding dress. Emojis of parents bottle feeding children and the pinched finger “Italian hand gesture” will also be included in the release.

Other notable additions include a worm, a toothbrush, a bell pepper, and finally … a smiling emoji with a tear.

The new emojis were announced on Tuesday by the Unicode Consortium, a nonprofit that maintains software standards, which has been working for a few years to diversify its pool of emojis.

Sakshi Venkatraman

Sakshi Venkatraman is an intern with NBC News Digital. 