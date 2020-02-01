New crop of emojis include trans flag, boba tea, more

By Sakshi Venkatraman
A crop of 117 new emojis could be dropping in Apple’s next update.
Twitter is already rejoicing at some long-awaited additions, including a transgender flag and boba tea emoji.
The new emoji class also features a gender-neutral Santa Claus and a gender-neutral person in a tuxedo and a wedding dress. Emojis of parents bottle feeding children and the pinched finger “Italian hand gesture” will also be included in the release.
Other notable additions include a worm, a toothbrush, a bell pepper, and finally … a smiling emoji with a tear.
The new emojis were announced on Tuesday by the Unicode Consortium, a nonprofit that maintains software standards, which has been working for a few years to diversify its pool of emojis.