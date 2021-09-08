John Mulaney announced Tuesday that he is expecting his first child with acor and Asian American advocate Olivia Munn.

“I’m gonna be a dad,” the comedian said. “We’re both really, really happy.”

Mulaney, who is on a national stand-up comedy tour, shared the news on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," during which he also addressed his tumultuous past year.

“Since last September: I went to rehab in September; I got out in October; I move out of my home from my ex-wife; I host 'Saturday Night Live' on Halloween; I relapse on drugs,” he said. After another two-month stay in a rehabilitation facility and another month and a half in sober living accommodations, he started dating Munn, whom he first met at Meyers’ wedding.

“It’s a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman,” he said. “She’s kind of held my hand through that hell, and we’re having a baby together.”

Munn — who has appeared in films such as “X-Men: Apocalypse,” “Magic Mike” and “Iron Man 2” — has spoken out about the wave of anti-Asian violence in major cities across the U.S. throughout the pandemic.

“We're not safe in this country, you know. As minorities, we're not safe. Our Asian community is not safe,” Munn told NBC News’ Snapchat show "Stay Tuned" in February.

She said she thinks Asian immigrants often don’t report bias incidents “because we don't really feel like this is our country. We don't feel like the police are there to support us, that the government is there to support us, that our fellow Americans are seeing us as fellow Americans.”

She said she took notice of the people in her circles not speaking out about anti-Asian hate.

“We're doing the vaccination. People are kind of getting back out to the world. So then they're not stuck at home anymore. So they're like, ‘Do we have to care about the Asian American community?’” Munn said. “And the truth is that to me, when I see this, your performative self is showing me who you are with your silence. It doesn't cost anybody anything to tweet or to post the story.”

“Does it have to happen to my mother for you to care? Why? Why can't you just care?” she added.

Rumors began swirling last week after Munn was photographed in Los Angeles and fans quickly noticed her bump.

Mulaney gushed with excitement about the prospect of being a dad, and he thanked Meyers for “saving his life” and helping him through his recovery process.

“You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself and this early journey out of recovery,” he said.