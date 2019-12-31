Padma Lakshmi responds to The New Yorker confusing her for Priyanka Chopra

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi has hit back at The New Yorker over its recent flub.
In a post on Instagram, the outlet had erroneously tagged actress Priyanka Chopra, who’s also South Asian and married to pop idol Nick Jonas, in a picture of Lakshmi. The television host took to social media with her own cheeky response, thanking the “The illustrious @NYDailyNews for the shoutout.”
The New Yorker did not respond to NBC News’ request for comment.
While the outlet has since deleted the post, social media users haven’t stopped poking fun at the magazine. One Twitter user joked that “At least they didn't tag the photo as ‘Kal Penn.’ Silver lining...?,” referring to the actor, who’s also of South Asian descent. Another wrote that the New Yorker may have mixed up two completely different actresses of color, “yet never will they forget the é in Timothée Chalamet.”
Several outlets have made similar mistakes in the past. In November, CNET confused Chris Pang of “Charlie’s Angels” for Simu Liu, who’s starring in the upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” And in 2017, fashion brand Burberry mixed up British Pakistani rapper and actor Riz Ahmed with actor Dev Patel, who’s of Indian descent.