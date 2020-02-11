'Parasite' cast and crew celebrate Oscars wins in L.A.'s Koreatown

It looks like “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho kept his promise to drink “until next morning” after nabbing four Oscars on Sunday night.
The movie was the first non-English-language film to win best picture and the first South Korean film to win best international feature. To celebrate, the cast and crew of “Parasite” bounced around from Los Angeles’ Soho House to the Vanity Fair Oscars party before winding up at Koreatown’s Soban, where they celebrated until 5 a.m., according to Eater.
Soban’s owner, Jennifer Pak, told Eater that the restaurant made multiple Korean dishes — including galbi jjim (braised short ribs), bibimbap and seafood tofu pancakes — for Bong and the cast as they partied at Soban from 2:45 a.m. until 5 a.m.
The visit to Soban wasn’t random — Bong had visited the restaurant earlier in January with “Parasite” star Song Kang Ho.
“Parasite” fans took to Twitter to celebrate Bong, and to laud the cast’s afterparty.
“Bong Joon-ho going out for Korean BBQ to celebrate his Oscar wins and then using his speech to praise portrait of a lady on fire & céline.. Bong Joon-ho I would DIE for you,” one user said.
The film’s Oscars wins were historic, and Asian Americans expressed their joy over the recognition on social media. The pride reverberated back to South Korea, where South Korean President Moon Jae-in applauded the film’s wins at a staff meeting Monday.
The Walt Disney Family Museum also congratulated Bong, who matched Walt Disney’s 1954 single-night record of four Oscars wins.